ARTICLE
4 June 2024

Carter Ledyard Releases Latest Episodes Of Tax Tête-à-tête Hosted By Melinda Fellner

CL
Carter Ledyard & Milburn

Contributor

Carter Ledyard & Milburn logo
Carter Ledyard & Milburn is a New York-based law firm with a strong focus on litigation, corporate transactions, real estate, and trusts and estates. We have a ratio of partners to associates of about one to one, and provide personal, partner-level attention to all clients and matters, large and small. This forms part of our Partners for Your Business® commitment, together with the focus we place on providing counseling to help advance the business interests of our clients.
Explore
The latest episodes of Tax Tête-à-tête are available on our website and wherever you find podcasts. In our ongoing series, host and Tax department chair Melinda Fellner sits down with guests for insightful discussions.
United States Tax
Photo of Melinda Fellner
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The latest episodes of Tax Tête-à-tête are available on our website and wherever you find podcasts. In our ongoing series, host and Tax department chair Melinda Fellner sits down with guests for insightful discussions. The latest season features Charles Bruder, Co-Chair of Norris McLaughlin's Executive Compensation & Employee Benefits Group. Together, they explore various questions and challenges that today's companies face under the tax code, executive compensation, ERISA, and other related topics.

Listen Here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Melinda Fellner
Melinda Fellner
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More