ARTICLE
30 May 2024

Weinstein Q&A: How I Made Partner

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman LLP logo
A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Explore
Pryor Cashman Partner Taylor C. Weinstein, a member of the Tax and Investment Management Groups, was profiled in Law.com's "How I Made Partner" series.
United States Tax
Photo of Taylor Weinstein
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Pryor Cashman Partner Taylor C. Weinstein, a member of the Tax and Investment Management Groups, was profiled in Law.com's "How I Made Partner" series.

In the Q&A, "How I Made Partner: 'Consider Your Co-Workers as Clients,' Says Taylor Weinstein of Pryor Cashman," Taylor discusses her tenure at Pryor Cashman, greatest influences on her career, and more.

She notes that, in addition to having a positive attitude regarding client work, it's important to think about how you interact with colleagues:

...behaviors that are expected for firm clients should also apply to your interactions internally. Simple things like promptly acknowledging receipt of an email from a partner or colleague or following up after a completed task to see if you can be of further assistance will go a long way toward establishing yourself as an asset within the firm.

Taylor also talks about what advice she would give to her younger self earlier on in her career:

Be confident. I think that at every stage of my life—when I started college at Duke, when I started law school at NYU, when I began my career as a practicing attorney—I expected others to be smarter, wittier, or just better than me. I think this outlook always held me back because I didn't want to ask "dumb" questions or speak up in case my answer was wrong.

Read the full Q&A using the link below (subscription may be required).

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Taylor Weinstein
Taylor Weinstein
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More