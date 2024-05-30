Weinstein Q&A: How I Made Partner

Pryor Cashman Partner Taylor C. Weinstein, a member of the Tax and Investment Management Groups, was profiled in Law.com's "How I Made Partner" series.

In the Q&A, "How I Made Partner: 'Consider Your Co-Workers as Clients,' Says Taylor Weinstein of Pryor Cashman," Taylor discusses her tenure at Pryor Cashman, greatest influences on her career, and more.

She notes that, in addition to having a positive attitude regarding client work, it's important to think about how you interact with colleagues:

...behaviors that are expected for firm clients should also apply to your interactions internally. Simple things like promptly acknowledging receipt of an email from a partner or colleague or following up after a completed task to see if you can be of further assistance will go a long way toward establishing yourself as an asset within the firm.

Taylor also talks about what advice she would give to her younger self earlier on in her career:

Be confident. I think that at every stage of my life—when I started college at Duke, when I started law school at NYU, when I began my career as a practicing attorney—I expected others to be smarter, wittier, or just better than me. I think this outlook always held me back because I didn't want to ask "dumb" questions or speak up in case my answer was wrong.

Read the full Q&A using the link below (subscription may be required).

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.