ARTICLE
26 May 2024

D.C. Circuit's First Farhy Opinion Requires Reconsideration

CD
Caplin & Drysdale

Contributor

Caplin & Drysdale logo
Having celebrated our 50th Anniversary in 2014, Caplin & Drysdale continues to be a leading provider of legal services to corporations, individuals, and nonprofits throughout the United States and around the world. We are also privileged to serve as legal advisors to accounting firms, financial institutions, law firms, and other professional services organizations. Please visit www.caplindrysdale.com for more information.
Explore
Jonathan Black authored the article "D.C. Circuit's First Farhy Opinion Requires Reconsideration" published in Tax Notes on May 21, 2024.
United States Tax
Photo of Jonathan R. Black
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Jonathan Black authored the article "D.C. Circuit's First Farhy Opinion Requires Reconsideration" published in Tax Notes on May 21, 2024.

. . .

Jonathan Black is a tax controversy and litigation attorney and a former advisor to the IRS. He is currently in private practice at the Washington, D.C. office of Caplin & Drysdale.

In this post, Black argues that the D.C. Circuit incorrectly decided Farhy v. Commissioner and that the court should reconsider the case en banc.

For the full article, please visit Tax Notes' website (subscription required) or see the Related Materials tab below.

This article is designed to give general information on the developments covered, not to serve as legal advice related to specific situations or as a legal opinion. Counsel should be consulted for legal advice.

Authors
Photo of Jonathan R. Black
Jonathan R. Black
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
26 May 2024

D.C. Circuit's First Farhy Opinion Requires Reconsideration

United States Tax

Contributor

Caplin & Drysdale logo
Having celebrated our 50th Anniversary in 2014, Caplin & Drysdale continues to be a leading provider of legal services to corporations, individuals, and nonprofits throughout the United States and around the world. We are also privileged to serve as legal advisors to accounting firms, financial institutions, law firms, and other professional services organizations. Please visit www.caplindrysdale.com for more information.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More