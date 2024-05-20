Virginia R&D Tax Credit Changes: What You Need To Know

Overview
Virginia has long-standing research and development (R&D) tax credits in place aimed at incentivizing innovation within the state. The credits are provided to businesses and individuals engaged in qualified research activities in the state, encouraging investments in Virigina research and development.
A recent statutory change alters both how some of the credits are calculated and how they are funded. These changes will affect everyone conducting R&D in Virginia, some positively and others negatively. The new funding change also expands the tax planning opportunities around the credit, so it is important for taxpayers to understand how they will be impacted.
Changes to Both Virginia R&D Credit Regimes
Virginia offers two different credits for taxpayers conducting R&D in the state: the Research and Development Expenses Tax Credit (RDC), which is refundable, and the Major Research and Development Expenses Tax Credit (MRD), which is not. Taxpayers must submit an application each year to the state, which compiles all the applications and allocates set pools of money to all qualified applicants.
Impacts
Two different aspects of the credit changes will impact taxpayers: the shifts in funding pools and the new cap to the MRD credit.
Tax Planning Opportunity
One noteworthy feature of Virginia's R&D tax credit
regime is that although the MRD credit has a $5 million QRE
requirement, there is no corresponding QRE requirement for the RDC
credit. Thus, although the law prevents taxpayers from claiming
both credits, a taxpayer that qualifies for the MRD credit could
elect to apply under either regime.
If you have more than $5 million of Virginia QREs, your tax preparer can model projected award rates for each credit and can advise you whether it might be worthwhile to pursue the RDC credit instead of the MRD credit. And remember that applications are due to the state on September 1.
Footnotes
1 There are two ways taxpayers can elect to calculate the RDC credit. Both methods have the same credit cap.
2 Note that work done in conjunction with a Virginia institution of higher education can receive a higher rate and application amount.
