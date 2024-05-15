In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Brad Scott, director of finance at Halstead Beads, to discuss where sales tax collection requirements are at six years after the landmark Wayfair decision. Brad and Nikki discuss Halstead's Louisiana litigation and its implications, how small businesses are continuing to deal with the Wayfair decision, and his continued advocacy on the burdens created post-Wayfair. Frankie—the pup—continues to voice her opinion! And Brad and Nikki wrap up with a discussion of upcoming travel plans.

