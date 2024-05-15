ARTICLE
15 May 2024

Penalty Relief For Corporate Amt Taxpayers Gets Mixed Reviews

AM
Alvarez & Marsal
Contributor
Alvarez & Marsal logo
Explore
On the same day many company installments were due, the IRS and Treasury granted limited penalty relief for underpaying estimated tax installments based on the corporate alternative minimum tax.
United States Tax
Photo of Kevin M. Jacobs
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On the same day many company installments were due, the IRS and Treasury granted limited penalty relief for underpaying estimated tax installments based on the corporate alternative minimum tax. Although this relief was strongly sought, taxpayers would have preferred a longer duration of penalty waiver. A&M Tax Managing Director, Kevin M. Jacobs shares his viewpoint on the structure of the relief and discusses what taxpayers can anticipate in the forthcoming proposed regulations.

READ THE TAX NOTES ARTICLE

Originally published by 09 May, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kevin M. Jacobs
Kevin M. Jacobs
ARTICLE
15 May 2024

Penalty Relief For Corporate Amt Taxpayers Gets Mixed Reviews

United States Tax
Contributor
Alvarez & Marsal logo
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More