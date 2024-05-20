ARTICLE
20 May 2024

Clark Armitage Discusses U.S. Tax Disputes Trends (Podcast)

Caplin & Drysdale
Contributor
What are current trends in US tax disputes? How can you reduce litigation risk? What is the Supreme Court likely to make of Moore, a case that could call into question large swathes of the US tax system?
United States Tax
Clark Armitage, Transfer Pricing Advisor and Member at Caplin & Drysdale, joins Dominic Robertson, Co-Head of Slaughter and May's Tax Disputes Practice, and Tanja Velling, Tax PSL Counsel at Slaughter and May, to delve into these questions and more.

To listen to the full podcast, please visit Slaughter and May's website.

This article is designed to give general information on the developments covered, not to serve as legal advice related to specific situations or as a legal opinion. Counsel should be consulted for legal advice.

J. Clark Armitage
United States Tax
