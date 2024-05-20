Clark Armitage Discusses U.S. Tax Disputes Trends (Podcast)

What are current trends in US tax disputes? How can you reduce litigation risk? What is the Supreme Court likely to make of Moore, a case that could call into question large swathes of the US tax system?

Clark Armitage, Transfer Pricing Advisor and Member at Caplin & Drysdale, joins Dominic Robertson, Co-Head of Slaughter and May's Tax Disputes Practice, and Tanja Velling, Tax PSL Counsel at Slaughter and May, to delve into these questions and more.

