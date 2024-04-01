In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Vice President of Policy at the California Taxpayers Association Peter Blocker to discuss the California 2024 legislative session. Peter provides an update of the revenue outlook and goes on to discuss the governor's budget as well as other ideas being considered by the legislature. Nikki and Peter specifically discuss the California digital advertising tax proposal and the informational hearing that Nikki testified at earlier this month. Finally, Peter provides some highlights from CalTax's recent Annual Meeting, including the presentation of the David R. Doerr Medal, which was presented to Barry Weissman this year.

