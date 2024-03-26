SB24-024

Summary

Bill 24-024 requires local taxing jurisdictions for which the department of revenue does not administer local lodging taxes to apply the same local lodging tax standards or requirements to accommodations' intermediaries and marketplace facilitators who are required to collect and remit local lodging taxes. The bill prohibits local taxing jurisdictions from requiring additional reporting information from an accommodation's intermediary for purposes of local taxes, but, notably, does not prohibit local taxing jurisdictions from obtaining this information on a voluntary basis, and home rule municipalities may pass ordinances regulating these entities (including an ordinance governing the issuance of information or data) for purposes unrelated to local taxes. The bill declares that it is a matter of statewide concern to have uniform collection and remittance of local lodging taxes across local taxing jurisdictions, and to standardize reporting requirements.

Legislative Updates

Hearing: April 4 in Room 0112

2024-02-22 / Engrossed

Introduced In House - Assigned to Finance

Senate Third Reading Passed - No Amendments

Introduced In House - Assigned to Finance Senate Third Reading Passed - No Amendments 2024-02-21

Senate Second Reading Passed - No Amendments

Senate Second Reading Passed - No Amendments 2024-02-15 / Introduced

Senate Committee on Finance Refer Amended - Consent Calendar to Senate Committee of the Whole

Senate Committee on Finance Refer Amended - Consent Calendar to Senate Committee of the Whole 2024-02-08 / Introduced

Senate Committee on Finance Witness Testimony and/or Committee Discussion Only

Senate Committee on Finance Witness Testimony and/or Committee Discussion Only 2024-01-30 / Introduced

Senate Committee on Finance Witness Testimony and/or Committee Discussion Only

Senate Committee on Finance Witness Testimony and/or Committee Discussion Only 2024-01-10

Introduced in Senate - Assigned to Finance

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.