In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined by GT colleague Samantha Trencs to discuss a potpourri of 2024 SALT legislative hot topics. Sam walks through several East Coast bills of interest, including Virginia's budget bill, a Maryland bill that would expand the sales tax base to virtually all services, and the New Jersey governor's proposal to basically bring back the corporate surtax. Then Nikki and Sam catch up on the California Senate Standing Committee on Revenue and Taxation, which is holding an informational hearing on a digital advertising tax proposal, and a few Oregon and Washington highlights. Finally, they discuss something near and dear to Sam's heart: her favorite thing to do in Charleston, South Carolina.

