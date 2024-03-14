ARTICLE

On March 13, the California Senate Standing Committee on Revenue and Taxation will hold an informational hearing to discuss digital advertising and digital services taxes. The hearing is being held at the request of the chair, Sen. Steve Glazer, who is considering such a proposal to fund local journalism. At this time, the Committee is not reviewing specific language but is assembling a panel to discuss "Sustaining Journalism in California: Tax and Tax Credit Options." Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Nikki Dobay has been asked to participate on the panel to represent the business and taxpayer community in a discussion of Maryland's Digital Advertising Tax, including its legal and practical implications.

