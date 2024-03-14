Miami Shareholder Scott J. Bakal authored an Op-Ed for Israel's economic journal Globes. Relevant for U.S. citizens, Israelis with children in the U.S., or who own assets there, the article discusses different implications of the imminent changes in U.S. tax law.

Member of the firm's Tax and Private Wealth groups, Scott is also part of the firm's Israel Practice, and is a frequent visitor to GT's Tel Aviv office. As part of his practice, Scott advises both domestic and international clients, including a variety of Israeli clients seeking counsel on the U.S. estate and income tax consequences of their investments and activities in the United States.

Click here to read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.