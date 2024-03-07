Tax partner and co-chair Starling Marshall and tax partner Carina Federico discuss where they predict tax disputes may arise with the IRS related to the IRA clean energy provisions.

Key Takeaways:

  • Importance of complying with regulation and guidance
  • Preparing for a potential audit and maintaining robust documentation
  • Due diligence before buying credits; and
  • Scrutinizing the new provisions as they come out.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.