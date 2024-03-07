Tax partner and co-chair Starling Marshall and tax partner Carina Federico discuss where they predict tax disputes may arise with the IRS related to the IRA clean energy provisions.
Key Takeaways:
- Importance of complying with regulation and guidance
- Preparing for a potential audit and maintaining robust documentation
- Due diligence before buying credits; and
- Scrutinizing the new provisions as they come out.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.