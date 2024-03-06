Tax partner and co-chair Christine Lane and tax partner Carina Federico discuss recent developments with the Inflation Reduction Act.
Key Takeaways:
- Monetization of tax credits;
- Unpacking the bonus credits;
- Timeline of finalized transferability regulations; and
- Using the tax portal and the importance of pre-filing
Previous Videos:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.
