In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined once again by Jeff Newgard, Principal at Peak Policy, for a chat about Oregon. First, Jeff provides an overview of the 2024 Oregon legislative session and the tax bills to watch this year, including the reconnect bill and a bill that would ensure taxpayer confidentiality at the local level. Jeff and Nikki also discuss the "super-majority" vote issue that policy makers have been trying to tinker with the last few sessions and a philosophical SALT issue that Jeff and Nikki recently wrote about in Tax Notes State (Bills for Raising Revenue: Whittling Oregon's Supermajority Requirement). Finally, the two share some of their favorite things about their furry friends!

