Tax partner Carina Federico is joined by Tyler O'Connor, an energy and government affairs partner, to discuss how the upcoming presidential election will affect the IRA.

Key Takeaways:

Particular provisions that might be affected

The likelihood of the IRA being repealed

Predictions and commentary regarding the timeline of finalized regulations; and

How companies can prepare for the possibility that laws might change

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.