Tax partner Carina Federico is joined by Tyler O'Connor, an energy and government affairs partner, to discuss how the upcoming presidential election will affect the IRA.
Key Takeaways:
- Particular provisions that might be affected
- The likelihood of the IRA being repealed
- Predictions and commentary regarding the timeline of finalized regulations; and
- How companies can prepare for the possibility that laws might change
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.