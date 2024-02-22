In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Angela Pitale, Senior Tax Policy Advisor with Multistate Associates, to discuss a series of articles Angela recently penned on the practical and policy considerations that state policy makers should examine when considering mandatory combined reporting proposals. Angela provides an overview of her articles, highlighting the purpose for her publishing the series. Angela and Nikki also address a response from a group of anti-corporate taxpayers to Angela's articles, pointing out the numerous flaws in their response and general rationale regarding this topic. Finally, the two discuss their Super Bowl traditions!

