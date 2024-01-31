Partner Amanda Pedvin Varma authored an article titled, "PTEP: Recent Guidance on Inbound Transactions and Looking Ahead" for Bloomberg Tax Management International Journal. The article describes Notice 2024-16, which is welcome guidance for U.S. corporations considering an inbound liquidation or asset reorganization of a first-tier CFC. The article also notes some additional PTEP questions that may be answered by the forthcoming proposed rules.

