Members of the K&L Gates Hydrogen, Power, Tax, and Tax Policy teams speak with Sandi Safro Osborn, Assistant General Counsel of the Edison Electric Institute, about the proposed regulations the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service released on 22 December 2023 concerning the Inflation Reduction Act's new Section 45V hydrogen production tax credit. The discussion covers details of the new rules and considers their potential impacts on the eligibility of hydrogen facilities to claim the credit.

This episode of Hydrogen Rising is an edited audio version of a webinar hosted on 10 January 2023. Click here for the original webinar recording which includes presentation slides.

