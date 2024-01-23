ARTICLE

In the first episode of GeTtin' SALTy in 2024, host Nikki Dobay is joined by GT Shareholder Shail Shah to catch-up on some significant 2023 cases and what to expect in 2024. As is often the case when Shail joins the podcast, the two get into a deep discussion of the most recent California cases that have been decided or are pending. Shail and Nikki also talk about how the American Catalog Mailers Association case could change the California tax regulations landscape and what that might look like. Finally, the two wrap up with a discussion of how to prepare for a blizzard! All this and some squeaks from the most recent addition to Nikki's family--Frankie the puppy!

