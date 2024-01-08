A transfer pricing study or analysis helps companies decide how to price transactions between related parties in different tax jurisdictions.

Most countries and U.S. states have transfer pricing and documentation requirements. Tax authorities want to see that pricing was established with reasonable cause and in good faith. With heightened scrutiny on companies in this area, it's important to confirm you're handling your intercompany pricing fairly and consistently.

Use this decision tree-style infographic to see if your company may need a new or updated transfer pricing study.

To view the full details please click here.