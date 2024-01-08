United States:
Infographic - Do You Need Transfer Pricing Analysis?
08 January 2024
Kaufman Rossin
A transfer pricing study or analysis helps companies decide how
to price transactions between related parties in different tax
jurisdictions.
Most countries and U.S. states have transfer pricing and
documentation requirements. Tax authorities want to see that
pricing was established with reasonable cause and in good faith.
With heightened scrutiny on companies in this area, it's
important to confirm you're handling your intercompany pricing
fairly and consistently.
Use this decision tree-style infographic to see if your company
may need a new or updated transfer pricing study.
