In this episode of Barron's Live, MarketWatch Edition, Andrew Keshner discusses year-end tax planning with Adrian Alfonso, CPA, Principal in Tax at Kaufman Rossin. They cover strategies for individuals like capital loss harvesting, maximizing contributions, and charitable giving. The conversation extends to business considerations, including cash method changes and the employee retention tax credit.

The discussion concludes with a look ahead to potential tax policy changes in 2024 and the challenges anticipated in 2025 due to the expiration of key provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Listen to the webcast on Barron's Live.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.