United States:
Market Watch: What's New For Taxes As 2023 Ends And 2024 Begins
04 January 2024
Kaufman Rossin
In this episode of Barron's Live, MarketWatch Edition,
Andrew Keshner discusses year-end tax planning with Adrian Alfonso, CPA, Principal
in Tax at Kaufman Rossin. They cover strategies for individuals
like capital loss harvesting, maximizing contributions, and
charitable giving. The conversation extends to business
considerations, including cash method changes and the employee
retention tax credit.
The discussion concludes with a look ahead to potential tax
policy changes in 2024 and the challenges anticipated in 2025 due
to the expiration of key provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs
Act.
Listen to the webcast on Barron's Live.
