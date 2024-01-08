You've got mail. Starting next week, the Internal Revenue Service will resume sending a "special reminder letter" to millions of Americans about their unpaid tax bills, ending a nearly two-year hiatus for the mailings during the pandemic.

. . .

The notices "will be an unpleasant wake-up call," said Niles Elber, a tax lawyer at Caplin & Drysdale in Washington, D.C.

. . .

Elber said that delinquent taxpayers need to get their act together — and fast.

"Ignoring the problem will not stop the notices from coming, which will ratchet up in intensity and ultimately lead to tax liens and levies," he said. "Taxpayers who have outstanding balances should start thinking now about how they are going to pay their tax debt."

For the full article, please visit The Messenger's website.

This article is designed to give general information on the developments covered, not to serve as legal advice related to specific situations or as a legal opinion. Counsel should be consulted for legal advice.