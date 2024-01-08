United States:
Niles Elber Comments On IRS Restart Of Automated Collection Notices
08 January 2024
Caplin & Drysdale
You've got mail. Starting next week, the Internal Revenue
Service will resume sending a "special reminder letter"
to millions of Americans about their unpaid tax bills, ending a
nearly two-year hiatus for the mailings during the pandemic.
. . .
The notices "will be an unpleasant wake-up call," said
Niles Elber, a tax lawyer at Caplin &
Drysdale in Washington, D.C.
. . .
Elber said that delinquent taxpayers need to get their act
together — and fast.
"Ignoring the problem will not stop the notices from
coming, which will ratchet up in intensity and ultimately lead to
tax liens and levies," he said. "Taxpayers who have
outstanding balances should start thinking now about how they are
going to pay their tax debt."
