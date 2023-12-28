Date of Release: November 2, 2023

Episode Length (Time): 33:56

Attorneys Featured: James M. Sosnoski and Daniel A. Sievert

Description: In this episode, we dive into the critical tax case of Moore v. United States, set to be heard in December. Charles and Kathleen Moore challenge the Mandatory Repatriation Tax, a cornerstone of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act.

We explore the implications of this case on everyday Americans and the potential ripple effects on tax codes. Tune in for a deep dive into the constitutional arguments and the broader impact on the American tax system.

