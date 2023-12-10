In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is once again joined by Morgan Scarboro, Vice President of Tax Policy at MultiState Associates, for a lively review of the major SALT policy issues of 2023. Morgan and Nikki discuss some of the significant state legislative items that were passed in 2023, those that didn't, and what they expect for the 2024 legislative season, which is quickly approaching. Morgan and Nikki also talk about Spotify Wrapped and their desire to participate on a survival reality show!

self

ATTACHMENTS

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.