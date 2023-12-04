United States:
Fenwick Writes Comment Letter On Notice 2023-63 On Amortization Of Specified Research Or Experimental Expenditures Under Section 174
Following the IRS's issuance of guidance in Notice 2023-63
regarding R&D capitalization under Section 174, a working group
of several Fenwick tax group attorneys commented to the IRS and the
U.S. Treasury Department on important provisions relevant to
include for companies in the technology, life sciences and other
industries engaged in significant research and development. Key
topics included: the treatment of contract R&D arrangements,
Section 280C's adjustments for the research credit, and
dispositions of intangibles with capitalized R&D under Section
174(d).
For a copy of the comment letter, please click here.
