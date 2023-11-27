The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) issued the latest annual Corporate Tax Statistics, a report covering over 160 countries and jurisdictions that includes two years of aggregated country-by-country (CbC) reporting data shared between multinational enterprises (MNEs) and tax authorities.
According to the OECD release, the latest data and analysis show that:
- An estimated 37.1% of global net profits are taxed at effective tax rates (ETRs) below 15%.
- High-tax jurisdictions account for more than half (56.8%) of the low-taxed profits (i.e., taxed below 15%) and more than 20% of the very low-taxed profits (i.e., taxed below 5%) reported globally by MNEs due to tax incentives and other concessions that enable some MNEs to pay low ETRs.
- Misalignment of MNE profits and real economic activity continues in markets worldwide (e.g., the median value of MNE revenues per employee in investment hubs is U.S. $1.71 million as compared to U.S. $290,000 for all other jurisdictions).
Relevant document:
https://www.oecd.org/tax/beps/corporate-tax-statistics-database.htm
