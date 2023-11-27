The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) issued the latest annual Corporate Tax Statistics, a report covering over 160 countries and jurisdictions that includes two years of aggregated country-by-country (CbC) reporting data shared between multinational enterprises (MNEs) and tax authorities.

According to the OECD release, the latest data and analysis show that:

An estimated 37.1% of global net profits are taxed at effective tax rates (ETRs) below 15%.

High-tax jurisdictions account for more than half (56.8%) of the low-taxed profits (i.e., taxed below 15%) and more than 20% of the very low-taxed profits (i.e., taxed below 5%) reported globally by MNEs due to tax incentives and other concessions that enable some MNEs to pay low ETRs.

Misalignment of MNE profits and real economic activity continues in markets worldwide (e.g., the median value of MNE revenues per employee in investment hubs is U.S. $1.71 million as compared to U.S. $290,000 for all other jurisdictions).

Relevant document can be reached from the link below:

https://www.oecd.org/tax/beps/corporate-tax-statistics-database.htm

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.