On April 27, 2023, Phil Olsen's article, "Massachusetts State and Local Tax Update – First Quarter 2023," was published in Bloomberg Tax. In the article, Phil summarizes recent tax developments in Massachusetts, including a case involving urban renewal zones, cases involving nonprofits, and legislation conforming state law changes to the tax code. Read the article in Bloomberg Tax.

