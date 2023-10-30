On August 3, 2023, Phil Olsen's article, "Massachusetts State and Local Tax Update—Second Quarter 2023," was published by Bloomberg Tax. Phil summarizes recent tax developments in Massachusetts, including rules on litigating tax appeals, a case about cellphone purchasers suing the Commissioner of Revenue, and a draft regulation for remote retailers.

Originally published here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.