In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Joe Bishop-Henchman, Executive Vice President at the National Taxpayers Union Foundation (NTUF), for part I of a discussion of Moore v. United States, which is currently pending at the U.S. Supreme Court. Joe and Nikki discuss the specific issues raised by the Moore case, the potential and possibly far-reaching impact on the Internal Revenue Code raised by the case, and NTUF's amicus brief, which was filed on September 6. Finally, Joe and Nikki conclude their discussion with a chat about their favorite things to do in Vegas!
And stay tuned for part II of the Moore discussion! Part II will focus on the potential impact Moore could have on state and local taxes and will be released following the oral argument, which is scheduled for December 5.
