With just hours to spare, the House and Senate approved a continuing resolution Saturday that will keep the government operating through November 17, 2023. Some 60,000 IRS employees otherwise slated to stay home are at work today. Did Congress solve a crisis or just postpone one? We'll be back next week with more on what it all means for tax policy and the fallout for House GOP leadership. #TaxTake

Jorge's comments were featured in Tax Notes' coverage of a possible government shutdown. "Imagine a world where we've lost a month thanks to a shutdown. [F]iling season is top priority, so something else is going to have to lose priority."

On October 30, Loren will speak at the IBA Annual Conference on a panel titled, "How Do the OECD and the U.N. Address International Tax Issues (Past, Present, and Future)?"

Also on October 30, Marc will present a tax legislative outlook at the 58th Annual Southern Federal Tax Institute.

Marc will present at the 2023 Blue Cross Blue Shield National Tax Conference in Austin on November 29.

