On Friday, September 29th, the IRS announced that tax relief will be available for individuals and businesses in Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, and St. Bernard Parishes due to saltwater intrusion in the Mississippi River.

Taxpayers who reside in these Parishes will now have until February 15, 2024, to file federal individual and business tax returns.

Penalties for failure to make payroll and excise tax deposits that are due on or after September 20, 2023, and before October 5, 2023, will be abated as long as deposits are made by October 5, 2023.

