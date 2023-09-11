The IRS is using AI in a variety of ways to improve its operations and efficiency, including:

Automating tax return processing: AI is being used to automate the processing of tax returns, which can help to reduce the backlog of unprocessed returns and improve the accuracy of data entry.

Detecting tax fraud: AI is being used to detect tax fraud by analyzing large datasets of tax returns and identifying patterns that are indicative of fraudulent activity.

Providing taxpayer service: AI is being used to create chatbots and other automated tools that can help taxpayers with their tax questions and issues.

Improving compliance: AI is being used to develop risk assessment models that can help the IRS identify taxpayers who are more likely to be non-compliant.

Enhancing transparency: AI is being used to create more transparent and accountable tax administration systems.

By automating tasks, detecting fraud, and providing better service to taxpayers, AI can help the IRS to improve its efficiency and effectiveness. Here are some specific examples of how the IRS is using AI:

The IRS is using AI to automate the processing of paper tax returns. This is being done through a project called the Modernized e-File (MeF) system, which uses optical character recognition (OCR) and AI to extract data from paper tax returns. The MeF system has been shown to be more accurate and efficient than manual processing, and it has helped the IRS to reduce its backlog of unprocessed returns.

The IRS is also using AI to detect tax fraud. This is being done through a project called the Risk-Based Collection Model, which uses machine learning to identify patterns in tax data that are indicative of fraudulent activity. The Risk-Based Collection Model has been shown to be effective in identifying fraudulent returns, and it has helped the IRS to recover billions of dollars in unpaid taxes.

The IRS is also using AI to provide taxpayer service. This is being done through a project called the Virtual Assistant, which is a chatbot that can answer taxpayers' questions about their tax returns. The Virtual Assistant is available 24/7, and it can help taxpayers to resolve their tax issues quickly and easily.

As AI technology continues to develop, the IRS will continue to explore new ways to use AI to better serve taxpayers.

The Internal Revenue Service has started using artificial intelligence to investigate tax evasion at multibillion-dollar partnerships as it looks for ways to better police hedge funds, private equity groups, real estate investors and large law firms. www.nytimes.com/...

