Individuals who are 50 years old or older may make additional contributions to 401(k) plans, referred to as catch-up contributions. Secure 2.0 included a requirement that starting January 1, 2024, only participants who earn $145,000 or less (as adjusted) in the previous year may make pre-tax contributions. Individuals who earned more than $145,000 in the previous year may only make Roth catch-up contributions.

On August 25, 2023, the Internal Revenue Service announced a 2-year transition period whereby plans will not be required to comply with the requirement that individuals earning more than $145,000 may only make Roth catch-up contributions.

