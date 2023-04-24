ARTICLE

Karen Schiele, partner in our Trusts & Estates department, authored “Planning Testamentary Charitable Gifts,” an article in the latest issue of Taxation of Exempts, a Thomson Reuters-published journal focused on the tax-exempt organizations industry.

The article is a detailed checklist for estates making charitable gifts including a discussion of the rules surrounding charitable estate tax deductions, private foundations, or estate tax allocation for legacy gift-giving. Please contact Karen directly (schiele@clm.com) for a copy of the article.

