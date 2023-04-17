ARTICLE

On today's episode our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen, talks to Daniel Gerety, President and CPA with Gerety & Associates, and David Holmes, a director with Gerety & Associates, about structuring a family office to deduct investment expenses. In 2017 two things happened: the Lender Management LLC case and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. How did these changes make the family office into a tax-efficient structure? How does a family office meet the active trade or business rules of the IRC? Tune in and learn the answers to these questions and more.

