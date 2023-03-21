The US Senate has confirmed Daniel Werfel as the next commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The Senate voted 54-42, achieving bipartisan support for the nominee.

Undoubtedly on top of Werfel's priority list will be how to deploy the agency's $80 billion in new funding provided by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. During his confirmation hearing, Werfel said he did not plan to boost audit rates for taxpayers making less than $400,000 a year but would focus on compliance for the highest income earners. He also mentioned modernizing taxpayer service at the IRS.

Werfel is not new to the commissioner post as he previously served as acting commissioner from May to December 2013 during the Obama administration. He also previously served in the Office of Management and Budget. Werfel's new appointment will run until November 2027.

Practice Point: We are interested to see how the IRS will be administered under Werfel. The IRS has numerous challenges ahead, but we are hopeful that Werfel, along with the additional funding allotted by US Congress, will usher in a new era for the agency.

