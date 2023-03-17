The Tax Court in Brief – March 6th – March 10th, 2023

Estate of Spizzirri v. Comm'r, T.C. Memo 2023-25 | February 28, 2023 | Urda, J. | Dkt. No. 19124-19

Opinion

Short Summary. Decedent was a wealthy lawyer and investor. During the last few years of his life, decedent paid significant sums to one of his daughters, one of his stepdaughters, and multiple women with whom he was either socially or romantically connected.

At the time of his death, decedent was married to his fourth wife. Decedent and wife had entered into a prenuptial agreement, which was subsequently amended over the course of several years. As amended, the prenuptial agreement provided that wife would receive at decedent's death the right to reside at one of decedent's properties for five years free of charge and that decedent's will would include a bequest of $1,000,000 to each of wife's daughters. This provision of the prenuptial agreement acted as a "waiver and release . . . of all rights in and to each other's estate under any rule or law . . . entitling a surviving spouse to all or any part of the estate or property of a deceased spouse or to any interest therein."

Decedent passed away in 2015. Decedent's will did not include the payments reflected in the prenuptial agreement. Wife and her daughters brought claims against decedent's estate. Eventually, the estate entered into a binding settlement with wife and paid each of wife's daughters $1,000,000. The estate reported these payments to the Internal Revenue Service on Forms 1099-MISC.

The estate's Form 706, United States Estate (and Generation Skipping Transfer) Tax Return, was due on February 10, 2016. On February 19, 2016, the estate requested a six-month extension to file the return, which was granted, extending the deadline to August 12, 2016. In July 2016 the estate's tax return preparer requested a second extension of the filing deadline because of the ongoing probate litigation with wife. The IRS informed the estate that a second extension could not be granted as a matter of law.

On November 29, 2016, shortly after the conclusion of the probate litigation, the estate filed its federal estate tax return. The estate reported zero dollars in adjusted taxable gifts. It deducted as claims against the estate both the $3 million in payments to wife's daughters and the appraised value of wife's right to reside in one of decedent's properties for five years. The estate further claimed administration expense deductions, including deck repairs for one of decedent's properties.

The IRS issued a notice of deficiency determining a deficiency in estate tax of $2,251,189 as well as an addition to tax under section 6651(a)(1) of $450,238 for failure to timely file. The notice increased decedent's lifetime adjusted taxable gifts from zero to $193,441. The notice disallowed the deductions claimed for the payments to wife's children and wife's right to reside in one of decedent's properties. It likewise disallowed the administration expense deductions for the deck repairs for one of decedent's properties.

Key Issues

Were decedent's payments to various family members or friends during the last few years of his life taxable gifts?

Were the payments to wife's daughters and the value of wife's five-year right to reside in one of decedent's properties deductible as claims against the estate?

Were the estate's expenses for deck repairs on one decedent's properties deductible as expenses to repair and maintain decedent's properties?

Was the estate liable for penalties for failure to timely file its estate tax return?

Primary Holdings

The estate failed to meet its burden of proving that decedent's payments to various family members and friends were not gifts subject to the gift tax. The estate's failure to call the recipients themselves (other than decedent's daughter) potentially gave rise to an adverse inference that, had they been called, their testimony would not have supported the estate's contentions. Moreover, decedent paid the amounts at issue by checks with no indication that they were meant as compensation. Decedent did not issue or file any Forms 1099 or W-2 related to these payments, nor did he report these payments on his personal income tax returns. Witnesses at trial also did not address decedent's payments to six of the nine recipients at issue. While trial testimony reflected that the other three recipients helped decedent in various ways during the last few years of his life, the testimony did not resolve whether the payments were anything other than gifts.

The estate's deduction for payments of $1 million to each of wife's three children and the value of wife's five-year right to reside in one of decedent's properties were disallowed, because the claims were either not bona fide or not for consideration. The payments were not contracted bona fide but rather "essentially donative in character" and testamentary gifts. The estate did not provide any evidence that the recipients included the payments as income, which might indicate that the payments were not gifts. Moreover, the payments were not contracted for with adequate and full consideration in money or money's worth, as the amended prenuptial agreement clearly states that the consideration for the claims is wife's waiver of her marital rights, which runs directly contrary to the prohibition in section 2043(b), which states that "a relinquishment or promised relinquishment of dower or curtesy, or of a statutory estate created in lieu of dower or curtesy, or of other marital rights in the decedent's property or estate, shall not be considered to any extent a consideration 'in money or money's worth.'"

The estate did not meet its burden of showing that the expenditures for replacing the decks at one of decedent's properties were necessary for the preservation and care of the property (and therefore deductible), rather than improvements to make the house more attractive for potential buyers (and therefore nondeductible). Although the executor credibly testified as to his view that the decks "needed extensive repair in order to pass any inspection," his view was not reflected in the estate's appraisal report (which did not address structural integrity). The estate did not provide any corroboration that the replacement of the decks was necessary for a sale or to maintain the fair market value claimed on its return.

The estate did not establish reasonable cause for failure to timely file an estate tax return, and the penalty assessment was upheld. There was nothing to indicate that probate litigation deprived the estate of sufficient information to file a proper return. The estate also failed to establish reasonable cause based on reliance upon a tax return preparer, because their tax return preparer credibly testified that he advised the state to file the estate tax return before the extended deadline.

Key Points of Law

Insights: Among the insights that can be gleaned from this case, perhaps the most fundamental are 1) a taxpayer should always maintain documentation supporting their claims (in this case, that certain payments were not taxable gifts or that certain repairs were necessary preserving the estate's property); 2) legal agreements (such as prenuptial agreements) can have an affect on characterization of payments for tax purposes; and 3) if a taxpayer files a tax return late, they are likely going to get hit with penalties unless they can show reasonable cause.

