Joshua Rubenstein, national chair of Katten's Private Wealth Department, is editor of the first edition of the Law Over Borders Comparative Legal Guide Private Client. He, along with Private Wealth partner Jonathan Byer, also authored one of the book's chapters covering the United States.

Unlike other comparative legal guides, Private Client provides the latest practical comparisons of tax and non-tax developments for the private client profession. Each chapter covers a jurisdiction with information on tax, estate and personal planning, administration of planning structures and litigation, and any controversy involving high net-worth families and their structuring.

In the chapter they authored, Josh and Jonathan wrote about the tax structure in the United States, especially income and transfer taxes, the rate of taxation, the differences between taxation at the state and federal levels, and recent tax and non-tax developments.

