FTI Consulting provides valuation reports and expert advice to tax authorities and tax payers for a variety of tax-related valuation needs. We provide deep valuation expertise to tax payers, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) and other tax authorities and regularly work with tax advisors.
Why FTI Consulting for Valuations
Global valuations practice
- Over 100 valuation specialists globally in Sydney, Melbourne, London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai, among other cities.
Local expertise
- Australian valuations team includes chartered accountants, accredited business valuers, CFA charter holders and MBAs with prior experience as equity analysts, corporate advisers, asset managers and auditors.
Authoritative valuations
- Informed by a disciplined and robust application of economics and finance theory, and extensive experience across multiple industries and geographies.
Industry insight
- 700+ global industry specialists who provide industry expertise, technical and market insights, and transaction experience.
Independence
- We do not act as statutory auditors and are free from the conflicts of interest that can arise where an audit firm also offers "independent" valuation opinions for the same client.
