Texas Court Of Appeals Confirms Cost-of-Performance Method Is Proper To Source Service Receipts
30 November 2022
Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman
The Texas Court of Appeals agreed with Sirius XM Radio
Inc.'s ("Sirius SM") cost-of-performance
("COP") method to determine the fair value of Sirius
XM's services performed in Texas. Earlier in this litigation,
the Texas Supreme Court found in favor of Sirius XM that
origination sourcing, i.e., to where services are
"performed," was required by the Texas Franchise Tax
apportionment statute. The Texas Supreme Court remanded the case to
the Texas Court of Appeals to determine whether Sirius XM's COP
method accurately represented the fair value of Sirius XM's
services performed in Texas. On remand, the Texas Court of Appeals
relied on the Comptroller's own guidance indicating that COP is
an appropriate method for calculating the fair value of services
performed in Texas. Accordingly, the court sustained Sirius
XM's use of the COP method. Hegar v. Sirius XM Radio, Inc., No.
03-18-00573-CV (Tex. App. Nov. 10, 2022).
