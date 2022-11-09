Baker Botts has filed comments in response to the IRS request for comments regarding tax issues arising from implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act pursuant to IRS Notices 2022-50 and 2022-51. As a leader in the clean energy arena, we recognize the importance of getting clear and practical guidance from the IRS regarding securing, maximizing and monetizing clean energy tax credits. The filed comments represent our contribution to the process of development of such guidance.

