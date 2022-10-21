On November 16, 2022, the US Tax Court will host an informative webinar panel discussion moderated by Chief Judge Kathleen Kerrigan from 12:00 – 1:00 pm (EST). The program will highlight changes to Tax Court practice that were made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and include lessons learned, best practices and practical implications for ongoing controversy matters and trial calendars. The webinar is free and open to everyone—register here.

Practice Point: The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the tax world significantly. For those with an active practice in the Tax Court, this webinar should be very informative and helpful. Additional COVID-19 resources for the Tax Court can be found here.

