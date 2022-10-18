ARTICLE

In this episode of Cadwalader's podcast series, Tax partners Mark Howe and Gary Silverstein are joined by Eric Wempen, Head of Tax at Benefit Street Partners, to discuss the tax aspects of CRE CLO transactions, including:

What are CRE CLOs and what do tax professionals care about?; Structuring considerations to benefit both U.S. investors (taxable and tax-exempt) and non-U.S. investors; REITs vs REMICs; and Tax modeling.

