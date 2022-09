ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from United States

The Importance Of 83(b) Elections For Qualified Small Business Stock Hanson Bridgett LLP Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 83(a) states that if property is transferred to a person in connection with the performance of services, the fair market value of the property less the amount...

US Inflation Reduction Act – Corporate Minimum Tax And Stock Repurchase Excise Tax Mayer Brown If you thought the recent price increase at your neighborhood store was inflation's last flop, think again. The Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA"), which was signed into law by President Biden on August 16, 2022, ...

Key Corporate Tax Aspects Of The New Inflation Reduction Act Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton On August 16, 2022, President Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (the Act), a sweeping bill with significant tax, energy and healthcare implications.

US Inflation Reduction Act Of 2022: Carbon Capture Use And Sequestration Provisions Mayer Brown President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) into law on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Among other things, the IRA expands the federal tax credits available to promote...

California's Pass-through Entity Tax Election – Providing Relief From The SALT Deduction Cap Hanson Bridgett LLP Prior to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA), taxpayers who itemized could annually deduct state and local taxes (SALT) paid on their personal federal tax returns.