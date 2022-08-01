Ohio now requires tax-exempt property owners to provide notice to their county auditor when a property no longer qualifies for tax-exempt status. This change became effective on September 30, 2021, pursuant to H.B. 110.

When Must Property Owners Self Report?

Property owners must provide notice on or before December 31 of the same year that the property ceases to qualify for tax-exempt status. To report a status change, property owners must fill out a DTE 23N form.

What Happens If I Do Not Self Report?

If the county auditor discovers a property owner failed to provide notice, the auditor can impose a monetary penalty and will return the property to the tax list.



The penalty applies only to the years the property was held by the current property owner. It equals the total amount by which taxes were reduced for any of the five preceding years that the property was not entitled to tax exemption.

What Are the Appeal Rights?

To appeal a penalty imposed by the county auditor, property owners must file an application for real property exemption within 60 days after notice of a tax exemption revocation determination.

