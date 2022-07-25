ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Tax Court in Brief – July 18th – July 22nd, 2022

Freeman Law's "The Tax Court in Brief" covers every substantive Tax Court opinion, providing a weekly brief of its decisions in clear, concise prose.

For a link to our podcast covering the Tax Court in Brief, download here or check out other episodes of The Freeman Law Project.

Tax Litigation: The Week of July 18th, 2022, through July 22nd, 2022

Gonzalez v. Comm'r, T.C. Summary Opinion 2022-13 | July 18, 2022 | Panuthos, J. | Dkt. No. 1548-19S

Opinion

Short Summary: In 2015, Petitioner lived in Palo Alto, working full time for an employer in that city. She also worked with a patternmaker in Los Angeles to make patterns and samples, having become interested the previous year in starting a business there as a wholesaler designing children's clothing. Every other weekend Petitioner would drive from Palo Alto to a workshop in southern California, a trip of around 400 miles one way. There, she would review the workshop's progress, provide supplies, and give further direction to the patternmakers.

Petitioner reported wages from her employer on her Form 1040, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return for 2015. On her Schedule C (Form 1040), Profit or Loss from Business, Petitioner deducted advertising expenses, other business property expenses, utilities expenses, car and truck expenses, travel expenses, and other business expenses.

The Internal Revenue Service ("IRS") allowed Petitioner's Schedule C deductions for "Rent or Lease—Other Business Property", advertising, and utilities. Nevertheless, the IRS issued a notice of deficiency disallowing her deductions for car and truck expenses, travel expenses, and other business expenses.

To substantiate her travel expenses, Petitioner submitted logs estimating the miles she traveled and other expenses. She also had receipts for two vehicle services in 2015 and 2016. To substantiate her other business expenses, Petitioner submitted an invoice from her patternmaker stating that payments were made by cashier check for 25 patterns to a workshop in Los Angeles.

Key Issues

Was Petitioner entitled to deduct the car and truck expenses, travel expenses, and other business expenses that she claimed on her 2015 return?

Primary Holdings

The Tax Court found that Petitioner was entitled to deduct the car and truck expenses and travel expenses that she claimed on her 2015 return. However, Petitioner was not entitled to deduct the other business expenses that she had claimed. The Tax Court determined that Petitioner's tax home was in Palo Alto and that she was engaged in a trade or business in Los Angeles relating to the production of children's clothing. As such, and after taking into account Petitioner's testimony and the IRS's determination that Petitioner could deduct certain other expenses in connection with this business, the Tax Court found that her traveling expenses were ordinary and necessary for her business in wholesale clothing design. Furthermore, the Tax Court found that Petitioner had properly substantiated her car and truck expenses and therefore was entitled to deduct such expenses. Petitioner had submitted a mileage log detailing the dates traveled, distances traveled, and the purpose of each trip and had testified credibly about the business nature of her trips. Petitioner's vehicle service receipts also corroborated the miles driven. The Tax Court likewise determined that Petitioner had properly substantiated here travel expenses and therefore was entitled to deduct such expenses. Petitioner had submitted a log estimating her claimed meals and incidental expenses using the standard per diem rate for Los Angeles and had established the time, place, and business purpose of her travel. However, the Tax Court found that Petitioner was not entitled to deduct other business expenses that she claimed for the year. Based on the invoice that Petitioner had submitted, the Tax Court was unable to determine when the payments at issue were made or for what purpose.



Key Points of Law

Insights: This case demonstrates the importance of keeping sufficient records to substantiate business expenses. It may be tedious at the time, but it can really pay off in the long run.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.