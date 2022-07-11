The 2022-2023 state spending plan includes H.B. 1342 (Rader, R-Monroe), which is an omnibus bill amending the Tax Reform Code of 1971. The bill includes a much-anticipated reduction to the state's Corporate Net Income Tax as well as amendments to other provisions of the code.

As amended, the bill would:

Ensure that the Sales and Use Tax is imposed on "peer-to-peer" car sharing programs, and collected and remitted by "peer-to-peer car sharing program marketplace facilitators. Vehicles rented through such programs will be excluded from the vehicle rental tax, but subject to a pro-rated Public Transportation Assistance Fund (PTAF) fee.

Makes amendments to the Tax Code so that the treatment of expense deductions under the Personal Income Tax will conform to federal law.

Addresses taxation of payroll protection loan forgiveness and local tax deadline changes made during the COVID-19 pandemic

Modifies the sales factor used for apportioning income of mulit-state corporations related to the sale of "intangible property" such as receipts from patents, royalties, and sales of securities.

Codifies Department of Revenue rules regarding "economic nexus" rules for out of state corporations doing business in Pennsylvania (raised in the Wayfair v. South Dakota case).

Provides for a phase down of the Corporate Net Income Tax. The tax is reduced one point in the first year and one half a percentage point each year thereafter until it reaches 4.99% in 2031.

Transfers certain insurance premiums taxes and charges to the Fire Insurance Tax Fund and the Municipal Pension Aid Fund such that those funds are stabilized and modernizes the related provisions.

Increases the limitations on the following tax credits, which will remain in place until the 2024-2025 fiscal year: Research and Development Tax Credit is increased from $55 million to $60 million. Film Production Tax Credit is increased from $70 million to $100 million and includes a $5million set-aside for Pennsylvania film producers. Entertainment Economic Enhancement Program Tax Credit is increased from $8 million to $24 million. Waterfront Development Tax Credit is increased from $1.5 million to $5 million.

Creates a new Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program-a tax applied against PIT for employment-related expenses incurred for depending care costs while seeking employment or working.

Establishes the Airport Land Development Zone program to promote economic development on land owned by small airports in Pennsylvania.

Makes clarifying amendments to the CRIZ, NIZ and KOZ programs, including extending the application deadline for new KOEZ's from October 2021 to October 2023.

Extends the qualification period for participants in the Computer Data Center Tax Exemption Program from 15 to 25 years.

