At the end of 2021, the IRS released new federal tax withholding election Form W-4P (for periodic payments) and Form W-4R (for nonperiodic payments and eligible rollover distributions) for use in 2022. At that time, the IRS also announced that the 2021 version of Form W-4P could continue to be used through the end of 2022, to give retirement systems more time to implement the new withholding process for new payees and other payees who complete a 2022 Form W-4P or Form W-4R. For more detail on these changes, see our January 21, 2022 E-Alert: IRS Finalizes 2022 Federal Tax Withholding Guidance and Forms.



As we reach the halfway point of 2022, it is a good time for retirement systems to be sure that they are on track to implement the new federal tax withholding election forms no later than January 1, 2023 . We do not expect that the IRS will provide any additional delay for using the new forms, so retirement systems should be working toward testing and implementation of the new system.



