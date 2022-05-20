Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
On Tuesday, May 18, the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on
Oversight held a
hearing on taxpayer fairness at the Internal Revenue
Service. The following witnesses testified before the
committee:
- Ken Corbin, Commissioner for Wage and Investment and Chief
Taxpayer Experience Officer, IRS
- James R. McTigue, Jr., Director, Government Accountability
Office (GAO) Strategic Issues Team
The discussion centered on the audit rates of different
taxpayers, backlog of tax returns and the taxpayer experience at
the IRS. Click
here for a full readout of the hearing.
