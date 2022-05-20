ARTICLE

On Tuesday, May 18, the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight held a hearing on taxpayer fairness at the Internal Revenue Service. The following witnesses testified before the committee:

Ken Corbin, Commissioner for Wage and Investment and Chief Taxpayer Experience Officer, IRS

James R. McTigue, Jr., Director, Government Accountability Office (GAO) Strategic Issues Team

The discussion centered on the audit rates of different taxpayers, backlog of tax returns and the taxpayer experience at the IRS. Click here for a full readout of the hearing.

